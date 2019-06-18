Nisha Valecha, former actress and sister of Kajal Aggarwal, seems to be in no mood to return from her vacation. The actress, who has been on a holiday for over two weeks, is currently in Indonesia with her family.

The actress has been constantly sharing about her adventures and now posted a few pictures which have now gone viral. In the said photos, she has donned two-piece bikini which shows that she has regained her figure after giving birth to her son Ishaan in 2018.

Her timeline is filled with compliments from her well-wishers and fans. She posted three photos and each snap has garnered good number of likes and comments.

Recently, Kajal Aggarwal had taken a break from her busy shooting schedules and spent time with her sister's family. A couple of pictures of her in a bikini, chilling out with her sister and her nephew have gone viral.

Kajal Aggarwal has now returned to work and will soon going to join the shooting of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.

Nisha Aggarwal shared her excitement and the photos on her social media site. Nisha Aggarwal too was an actress who had made her entry to films with Yemaindi Ee Vela. She acted in a couple of films before marrying businessman Karan Valecha.