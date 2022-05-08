Kajal Aggarwal has revealed the first picture of her baby Neil Kitchlu. She has chosen International Mother's Day (May 8) as the day to share the first photo of her baby.

The multilingual actress, who gave birth to the baby on April 19, has penned a heartfelt message explaining the joy the new arrival has brought to her life. She has described the baby of bringing many firsts to her life and the little one has taught her to be selfless and give pur love.

Check Out The Full Letter:

My first.

I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body.

And it's such a scary thing, but more than that, it's beautiful.

And I still have so much to learn.

Thank you for being the one with whom I get to experience all of these firsts. There is no one else who could have done it. God chose you, my little prince.

I pray that you grow up strong and sweet and that you have a heart for others. I pray that you never let this world dull your bright and lovely personality. I pray that you are courageous and kind and generous and patient. I already see so much of this in you, and it makes me so proud to call you mine!

You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars, little one. Don't you ever forget that.