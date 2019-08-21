Kajal Aggarwal's Paris Paris is in trouble with the regional censor board in Tamil Nadu. In order to bag 'U/A' certificate, the board had asked for over 25 cuts from the movie, including the controversial breast-grabbing scene of the lead actress. Following this, the makers approached the revising committee.

According to the latest reports, the revising committee has agreed to give clearance to the movie with 'A' certificate if the makers want to retain the scene along with other scenes in the film. So the breast-grabbing scene of Kajal Aggarwal is unlikely to make it to the final copy in Paris Paris, which is a remake of Hindi hit movie The Queen.

The controversial scene was part of the teaser in which Elli Avram is seen pressing Kajal Aggarwal's breast to checkout her inner-wear. The scene was shot between Kangna Ranaut and Lisa Haydon in the original movie.

Ramesh Aravind is remaking it, simultaneously in four languagtes - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Tamannaah Bhatia stars in the Tollywood version titled That is Mahalakshmi, Parul Yadav stars in the Kannada version titled Butterfly and Manjima Mohan stars in the Malayalam version titled Zam Zam.

It is interesting to note that the controversial scene was only part of the teaser of the Tamil version.

The Manu Kumaran-produced film has Vinaya Prasad, Bhargavi Narayan and others in the supporting cast. It has Amit Trivedi's music, Satya Hegde's cinematography and Rajan Mohammed's editing.