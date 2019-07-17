The shooting of Kamal Haasan's much-hyped Indian 2 has been delayed over the past few months over several reasons. It has now been reported that the team will begin filming after the actor is done with his Bigg Boss Tamil 3 commitment.

In May, Kajal Aggarwal had cleared rumours pertaining to the project being shelved by the makers over budget-related issues. In fact, the actress had claimed that the movie was very much on and that she would be joining the crew for shooting in June.

To everyone's surprise, the shooting did not commence, thus her dates apparently got wasted. It has now paved way for speculations that she was still part of the project or opted out of it as it might be difficult for her to accommodate further dates.

Kajal Aggarwal is in talks with the filmmakers for interesting projects even as she is busy with Jayam Ravi's Comali and Sharwanand's Ranarangam. Her Paris Paris, a remake of Hindi movie Queen, is also ready for release.

Meanwhile, the latest reports say that Aishwarya Rajesh and Priya Bhavani Shankar have been signed to play key roles in Indian 2.

The multilingual movie was reportedly delayed over budget-related issues. Lyca Productions agreed to kick-start the project after Shankar assured to cut-down on expenses, say reports.

The multi-starrer is a sequel to Kamal Haasan and Shankar's blockbuster Indian.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan has announced his collaboration with AR Rahman after 19 years. The Ulaganayagan is reviving his long-delayed Thalaivan Irukkindraan.