Every single hero from Telugu film industry has come forward to donate for the crisis caused due to COVID- 19. When Chiranjeevi calls out, no actor can sit relaxed. He inspires every single artist around him to do their bit to the industry, and to those daily wage earners who help these actors become stars on the sets of their film.

Chiranjeevi, with his colleagues, has formed Corona Crisis Charity. From Krishnamraju to Balakrishna, Mahesh Babu to Gopichand, Nani to Karitkeya, Prabhas to Allu Arjun, everyone has done their bit.

Why support CCC?

Whereas when it comes to actresses, only Lavanya Tripathi and Pranitha Subhash have donated to the crisis. This is something that has shocked many in the industry. Those actresses, who make the utmost from a film, right from sending their laundry and spa bills to the producers, haven't come forward to do their bit at all.

It is true that they have been doing social service on roads, distributing food to homeless people around and a lot more. But what Chiranjeevi has expected them to donate to CCC, which has done a lot to them.

Chiranjeevi isn't happy

Regarding other heroines, it is coming out that Chiranjeevi will be personally calling up some of the big starlets to ensure that they contribute to the fund. Actresses like Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna, Raashi Khanna, Rakul Preet, Eesha Rebba, Mehreen Pirzada and other happening heroines have been pretty much silent on this charity.

Reports suggest that Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal have called up Chiranjeevi, and informed that they will be donating very soon. By the end of lockdown lift or April, they will be doing their bit.

On the other hand, preparations are being made to handover the essential things to cinema industry workers as #CCC gets ready to handover hampers that cost Rs 2200+ which include rice, cereals, sanitizers and masks.