The makers of Vijay's next movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 65, are not wasting time although the film industry is shut down due to Coronavirus outbreak. It looks like the team is finalising the key members of its cast and crew.

Kajal and Pooja on Board

If the latest reports are to be believed, AR Murugadoss is on the verge of signing his female leads. As reported earlier, not one, but two heroines will be part of Thalapathy 65. Leading actresses like Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde have been approached for the said roles.

In fact, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde have given their consent to work on the film, which is being funded by Sun Pictures. It has to be noted that the former has earlier worked with Vijay in two movies in the form of Jilla and Mersal.

Whereas Pooja Hegde, who has also been rumoured to be in talks for Suriya and Hari's Aruvaa, is prepping up to make her comeback to Kollywood. However, the actress had hinted recently on Twitter that nothing has been finalised, yet.

Pooja Hegde's Tweet

"Hello hello. Let's not jump to conclusions of me doing Tamil films right now. As of now I haven't signed anything and I have a couple of narrations lined up, but I am definitely looking forward to doing a Tamil film this year...if all goes well...fingers crossed Thank you. [sic]" she tweeted.

Currently, Vijay is working on his upcoming movie Master, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is a crime thriller which was scheduled for release on 9 April, but it has been postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak.

It is now expected to release in the month of May or June. On the other hand, AR Murugadoss is currently working on the script. He is having interactions with his assitants and associates through video conferencing.

The movie was expected to commence the shooting in August, but it has to be seen whether it will be delayed or begin the shooting on time.