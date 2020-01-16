Kajal Aggarwal is reportedly doing a role that she has never-done before in her career. The actress will be seen playing the role of an aged woman and the wife of Kamal Haasan in Shankar-directorial film.

Kajal Aggarwal plays Antagonist?

Going by the latest reports, Kajal Aggarwal will play a character with a negative shade. During a media interaction, Kajal Aggarwal said that she is excited to be doing the said role, but unwilling to reveal anything about the character. "They (makers of the film) will kill me!," the actress said, adding that she will be joining the shooting next month.

"It's going to be very different. I have never done something like this role. This is not a stereotypical answer but a genuine one," Kajal Aggarwal added. Apart from her, Rakul Preet Singh and Siddharth are also part of the movie.

Other Roles

As per the reports, Siddharth plays the role of a courageous video blogger who shoots shocking videos of issues plaguing the society. Senapathi (Kamal Haasan) gets to know about the pathetic situation of the society through his videos. What affect it has on him becomes the crux of the story.

Indian 2 was launched in January 2019, but the internal issues in the production house management caused the delay. Nonetheless, it has not affected the spirit of the team as Shankar and his men have vowed to complete the film at the earliest.