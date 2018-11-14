Shankar's Indian 2 seems to be growing bigger and better. Shankar, who is known for roping in big names and top technicians, is rumoured to have signed a leading actress to cast opposite Kamal Haasan in the mega-budget project.

The buzz is that Kajal Aggarwal has been brought on board to pair up with Kamal Haasan in Indian 2. She has given her consent to work in the film in which Nayanthara is said to be playing one of the two female leads.

If this turns out to be true, it will be the first time Kajal Aggarwal is set to share screen space with the Ulaganayagan. An official confirmation in this regard is awaited.

It may be recalled that in Indian, Urmila Matondkar and Manisha Koirala were the female leads.

The upcoming movie, which is produced by Lyca Productions, will hit the floors in December. The pre-production works are happening at a brisk pace with production designer T Muthuraj, who is busy working on a set for the multilingual flick.

Meanwhile, the makers are busy finalising another big name to play an important role in the Kamal Haasan-starrer, which has the music of Anirudh Ravichander. Simbu and Dulquer Salmaan have been approached, but nothing has been finalised yet, say reports.

Shankar busy with 2.0

Shankar is completely occupied with 2.0, which will release on November 29. The movie, which has Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in the leads, has been certified with 'U/A' certificate by the regional censor board.