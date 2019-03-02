Kajal Aggarwal seems to be going great lengths to perfect her act in Indian 2. The actress is walking an extra mile by learning an ancient martial art Kalaripayattu for the mega-budget movie, which stars Kamal Haasan.

Speaking at an event, Kajal Aggarwal claimed that she is practising Kalaripayattu for Indian 2. She considers the process of learning as challenging and tough. Kajal Aggarwal is expected to be part of ample of action sequences in the forthcoming flick.

Her preparation for the role clearly indicates that she would not be just an eye-candy in the flick and her role has importance on its own in the film.

The Shankar-directorial film is a sequel to blockbuster movie Indian. Kamal Haasan had played dual roles – patriot Senapati and his corrupt son. The movie ended with father, who hunts down corrupt officials, eliminating his son and leaving the country, while sending a warning message that he would return anytime.

Manisha Koirala and Urmila Matondkar were the female leads in Indian. Not much has been revealed about Kajal Aggarwal's character in the Kamal Haasan-starrer.

Going by the saree-clad avatar at the muhurat of Indian 2, one gets an impression that she might be doing a matured character.

The shooting of the movie would commence soon. The hunt for the villain is still on. Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar were approached for the roles, but they could not take up for one or the other reasons.