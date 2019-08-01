A person from Tamil Nadu paid a heavy price for his obsession to meet his favourite actress. A youth from Ramanathapuram was reportedly cheated by fraudsters who promised a meeting with his favourite actress - Kajal Aggarwal.

According to reports in Tamil media, a youth from Ramanathapuram was duped of Rs 60 lakh by a gang. The youngster had landed on a webpage which promised to arrange a meeting with his favourite actress. On expressing his interest to meet Kajal Aggarwal, the cyber-criminals asked him to make a payment of Rs 50,000 apart from giving his personal details.

The boy belongs to a well-settled family and did not hesitate to pay the amount. In the months to come, the gang continued to fleece money from him till he realised that he was being cheated.

When he refused to meet their demand, they sent him morphed obscene pictures and threatened to leak it if he failed to pay them. He allegedly went on to pay Rs 60 lakh in three instalments.

Unable to handle the embarrassment and mental agony, he left his house and revealed his ordeal after the police found him in Kolkata. The culprits were arrested based on his complaint and a film producer named Saravanakumar was taken into custody.