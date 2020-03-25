Online media is a strange medium which has become a home for unverified news. People are fed with lots of baseless speculations and entertainment industry has become an easy target. One such story that shocked many was about Kajal Aggarwal being molested by an actor on the sets of her movie.

What is the story?

A section of Telugu media was abuzz with the rumours of the Tamil actor "squeezing" her waist for real during a shoot. The said actor tightly grabbed her waist and assitant directors came for her rescque. However, being a professional, she decided to ignore it and came for the re-takes.

However, there was no change in Kajal's co-star's behaviour and molested her, following which she walked out of the sets. The shooting was called off after the incident. The shooting did not see any progress for five months and somehow it was wrapped upafter much delay.

There were speculations that she was planning to quit the film industry.

This was the story that was doing rounds on internet.

Screen Shot

Truth

A leading website had later reported that no such incident had occured on the sets and there was no truth in the story. Also, Kajal Aggarwal had appeared with the same actor during the promotions of the movie and there was no sign of uncomfortness which only indicate that this piece of news was figment of imagination.

However, the movie failed to impress the audience and set the box office on fire.

Current Projects

On the other hand, Kajal Aggarwal is one of the top actresses of South India who also works in Bollywood. She is working on a few projects. John Abraham-starrer Mumbai Saga, Chiranjeevi's Acharya and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 are her big films.