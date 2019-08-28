Kajal Aggarwal has bagged a biggie after signing Suriya's next movie a few days ago. The actress will also be teaming up with none other than John Abraham in his upcoming Hindi movie titled Mumbai Saga.

Confirming the news, director Sanjay Gupta told Pune Mirror that she will have multiple looks in the film. In short, he has claimed that the actress, who is basking in the success of Tamil movie Comali starring Jayam Ravi, has a strong role in the Hindi flick.

"The most important thing is that my gangster films often also have strong female characters. This character starts off as John's girlfriend, then becomes his wife. So, I needed an actress who could play a 17-year-old college girl, a young wife and then, a strong woman in her 30s. I'm an admirer of Kajal's work, she looks lovely and has a great screen presence. I'm glad we're collaborating on this film," the daily quoted him as saying.

Mumbai Saga is a gangster drama set in the 80s and 90s. The film has Emraan Hashmi in an important role with Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover and others in the supporting cast. Kajal Aggarwal is the main female lead although Anjana Sukhani is also part of the flick.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal has also given her consent to act alongside Suriya in Siruthai Siva's upcoming family entertainer, produced by KE Gnanavelraja. "The film's team had approached Kajal with the script, and she had liked what was offered to her. The makers are expected to make an official announcement soon," The Times of India reported.

Apart from this flick, Kajal Aggarwal has completed Paris Paris, Tamil version of Hindi hit movie Queen, Hollywood movie Call Centre, Telugu film Awe 2 and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, directed by Shankar.