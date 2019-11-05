Kaithi has turned out to be an unexpected winner at the box office. Despite clashing with Vijay's Bigil for Diwali, the Karthi-starrer has emerged victorious in many centres.

Here is How Kaithi Performed in 1st Weekend

The Karthi-starrer was off to a slow start, but the business has remained stable from the day one. On the first day, Kaithi collected around Rs 3.5 crore on the first day and added around Rs 2.8 crore on the second day. The collection witnessed a good growth on its third day by raking in about Rs 4.7 crore to end its first weekend total at Rs 11 crore.

The positive word-of-mouth came as a blessing to Kaithi as the film registered fantastic occupancy across the theatres in Tamil Nadu in the next few days. The film raked in close to Rs 7 crore on fourth and fifth day.

Kaithi's Tamil Nadu Gross Collection

Kaithi ended its first week at Rs 25 crore in Tamil Nadu. The business saw a good growth during the weekend as it managed to add a little over Rs 10 crore in the three days to take its 10-day total to Rs 35 crore in the state. In Chennai alone, it raked in over Rs 3.35 crore.

Outside Tamil Nadu too, Kaithi has done exceptionally well by raking in over Rs 5.5 crore in Kerala, close to Rs 10 crore from Andhra and Telangana from the Tamil and its Telugu version (Khaidi) and over Rs 7 crore in Karnataka.

Kaithi at Worldwide Box Office

The film is estimated to have collected around Rs 13 crore from the overseas market to take its worldwide gross to Rs 70 crore in 10 days.

Actor Karthi is happy with the way people have given response to the two version of the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial. He has written a thank-you letter to the audience. "I don't know if I can thank you all enough for the amount of love and appreciation you have given for #Kaithi #Khaidi. We set out to present an exciting story and our team put their heart into it. But we never expected such an overwhelming response. I take a big bow with a heartful of gratitude! Thank you and love you all! [sic]," he shared it on Twitter.

The success is special for Kaithi as the Karthi-starrer turned out to be a successful film although it was completely overshadowed by Vijay and Nayanthara's Bigil, which has grossed Rs 250+ crore at the worldwide box office.

The theatrical rights were sold for lesser price than usual and the distributors are already in profits.