Mr. Kailashnath Adhikari is an Indian Founder of Happii Digital; Broadcasting Network Private Limited, a Sri Adhikari Brothers Enterprise. His recently successful venture was 'Dheet Patangey' a film which streamed on Disney Hotstar and made waves on the OTT platform in the year 2020. The movie, directed by Ravi Adhikari, is set against the backdrop of the 1983 and 2011 Cricket World Cup Finals. A major achievement of the movie was the way it infused genuine and intense emotions among viewers by exhibiting the nation's love for cricket and portraying the significance of friendship in one's life.

In 2017, he was awarded by the Brahmakumaris foundation in their 80th year for his contribution to the Media Industry. Recently, Kailashnath was also ranked amongst the

best in Content Business by Exchange4media group in their most coveted "E4M 40 under 40" category. He has also aimed at providing masterclass in filmmaking to individuals free of cost, called "Masterminds", which garnered a lot of appreciation and admiration. He is also spearheading the creditable digital platform "Governance now" which addresses the governance-related issues on a public platform and. The SAB Group is also actively involved in the production of many web series for all prominent platforms under his guidance.

He also started the "The Visionary" talk series which recently celebrated its Golden Jubilee on the completion of 50 successful episodes with eminent personalities of India.

The Gen-next duo have together named their wing #39;Happii Digital' under the group. The audiences enjoyed their movie 'Dheet Patangey' as much as did the director-producer duo while making this film in which they strove to keep up with the changing dynamics of the entertainment landscape.

The group has never faltered in redefining the Indian media and entertainment landscape and has been able to consistently re-conceptualize the presence of entertainment

within India, the founder claims. Basking in the glory of group's success, he is been proudly working on producing and working on multi-genre content. The group is a pioneer in the field of Indian media and has passed through various stages of growth in the last 3 decades.