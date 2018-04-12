Payal Malhotra
Payal MalhotraPR Handout

Payal Malhotra, who was seen in the debut blockbuster of Hrithik Roshan and Amisha Patel starrer Kaho Naa Pyaar Hain and then in Hum Tumhaare Hain Sanam, has now made a comeback as a director.

Post her marriage, Payal was completely indulged in her family responsibilities, but has now finally made a comeback with a directorial debut Jihaad-e-Nafs.

With her new directorial, Payal has created a short movie titled Jihaad-e-Nafs, which mainly focusses on social awareness for youngsters and their family. Though the details of the short movie have not been disclosed yet, the comeback venture of Payal has gained a lot of attention, and has been selected at the Cannes SFC (short film corner).

'It was, of course, a big deal to be able to create a good content after such a long break moreover apart from being a part of the movie, Direction was one of the plans I always had. But, I am happy with the support & push I received from my family which helped me get back to my visions and achieve it so well. And I am very grateful to God that my debut directorial has been selected at the Cannes. I am looking forward to Cannes 2018 & am also working on few more ideas to continue my dream of Direction'', Payal said in a statement.

