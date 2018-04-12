Payal Malhotra, who was seen in the debut blockbuster of Hrithik Roshan and Amisha Patel starrer Kaho Naa Pyaar Hain and then in Hum Tumhaare Hain Sanam, has now made a comeback as a director.

Post her marriage, Payal was completely indulged in her family responsibilities, but has now finally made a comeback with a directorial debut Jihaad-e-Nafs.

With her new directorial, Payal has created a short movie titled Jihaad-e-Nafs, which mainly focusses on social awareness for youngsters and their family. Though the details of the short movie have not been disclosed yet, the comeback venture of Payal has gained a lot of attention, and has been selected at the Cannes SFC (short film corner).

'It was, of course, a big deal to be able to create a good content after such a long break moreover apart from being a part of the movie, Direction was one of the plans I always had. But, I am happy with the support & push I received from my family which helped me get back to my visions and achieve it so well. And I am very grateful to God that my debut directorial has been selected at the Cannes. I am looking forward to Cannes 2018 & am also working on few more ideas to continue my dream of Direction'', Payal said in a statement.

