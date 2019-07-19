Rajesh M Selva desired to make Kadaram Kondan with Kamal Haasan, but the Ulaganayagan, in spite of being impressed with the script, could not take up the project due to his busy schedule. His liking towards the story became evident after the actor came forward to produce the flick, while roping in Vikram to play the lead role.

Kadaram Kondan is an action thriller, which has Kamal's daughter Akshara Haasan playing an important role. Abi Hassan, Lena, Vikas, Jasmine, Cherry and a host of actors are part of the supporting cast. The film has Ghibran's music, Srinivas R Gutha's cinematography and Praveen KL's editing.

Story:

Chiyaan Vikram enacts the character named KK, who is on the run in Malaysia. He will be seen as a dangerous man with a murky past. There are complications in his appearance which makes him menacing and unpredictable person. Abhi and Akshara appear as husband and wife in Kadaram Kondan. How their lives and interlinked is the interesting part of the story.

Reviews:

The movie has impressed the viewers with its action sequences. The chase scenes, backed with the stylish looks of Vikram, in busy streets of Malaysia have attracted a lot of attention. Will it live up to the expectations? Find it out in the viewers' words below: