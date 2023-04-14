Yet another interesting week for OTT fans. Kartik Aryan's Shehzada is finally making it to the streaming platform after much delay. Another interesting release to watch is one of the most-awaited Kannada films Kabzaa which stars Upendra, Shiva Rajkumar and Sudeep in key roles. Let's take a look at all the interesting releases online this weekend.

Shehzada

When: April 14, 2023

Where: Netflix

Language: Hindi

Cast: Kartik Aryan, Kirti Sanon

Plot: After growing up enduring criticism from his father, a young man finds his world shaken upon learning he was switched upon birth with a millionaire's son.

Mrs Undercover

When: April 14, 2023

Where: Zee5

Language: Hindi

Cast: Radhika Apte, Sumeet Vyas, Rajesh Sharma and Saheb Chatterjee.

Plot: An ace undercover agent living as a housewife is assigned a task after a decade. How will she accomplish her mission of finding a serial killer with her forgotten skills?

Jubilee Part 2

When: April 14, 2023

Where: Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Cast: Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee

Plot: A studio boss, his movie-star wife, a trusted aide, a nautch girl and a refugee will have their paths cross in their pursuit of stardom and riches.

Kabzaa

When: April 14, 2023

Where: Prime Video

Language: Kannada

Cast: Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa, Shiva Rajkumar

Plot: Kabzaa movie is inspired by a few incidents that occurred between 1945 to 1986. The saga of Amareshwara and his family is destroyed by the British atrocity and later gets into trouble, due to the rise of the mafia.

Das Ka Dhamki

When: April 14, 2023

Where: Aha

Language: Telugu

Cast: Vishwak Sen, Nivetha Pethuraj

Plot: Krishna Das, a waiter by profession, falls for Keerthi. Dr Sanjay Rudra who looks identical to Das dies in an accident the night before Das loses his job and the love of his life. Will Krishna Das take over his doppelganger's company? Did Sanjay die?

Masooda

When: April 14, 2023

Where: Aha

Language: Tamil

Cast: Sangeetha, Thiruveer

Plot: Neelam a single mother with the help of meek and cowardly neighbour Gopi struggles to save her possessed daughter Nazia from the clutches of an evil force.

Pranaya Vilasam

When: April 14, 2023

Where: Zee5

Language: Malayalam

Cast: Arjun Asokan, Anaswara Rajan

Plot: Sooraj, a popular student, and his father are die-hard romantics. But in their adventures, they both ignore Sooraj's mother Anu. Until one day, they realise the importance of Anu in their lives.