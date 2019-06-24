North Indian actor Kabir Duhan Singh, who has attained fame in South Indian film industry, has got his engagement recently to singer Dolly Sindhu. The actor himself revealed about the development on Twitter.

His announcement took many by surprise. Actress Dhanshika, who had recently worked with him in Kannada movie Udgharsha (Uchakattam in Tamil), misread his message and assumed that he tied the knot. She posted, "What!! No announcement made kabirrr but anyway happy married life yar . [sic]"

He responded to it by stating, "Thank you Sai marriage next year . We did roka ceremony .. Thank you for your wishes . [sic]"

Sandalwood superstar Sudeep, who shared screen space with him in Hebbuli, hilariously wished him. He wrote, "Wohhh...... Happy for u mate @Kabirduhansingh.. Stay blessed... I hope she cooks well.. N feeds u enough for me to look fitter than u ... Happy for both of u,,,,,, cheers. [sic]"

Kabir Duhan Singh started his career with Telugu movie Jil. Thereafter, he was part of big projects like Kick 2 (Ravi Teja), Vedalam (Ajith Kumar), Sardaar Gabbar Singh (Pawan Kalyan), Kanchana 3 (Raghava Lawrence), and a few others.

The actor, who is working currently working in Sudeep's Pailwaan, has become a popular name among South Indian audience. Especially, he has earned attracted a lot of fans of Kiccha and Ajith Kumar after being part of their movies.

On the other hand, Dolly Sidhu is a popular name in Punjabi film industry. She made her singing debut in Mela. She turned actress with in Punjabi flick, Myself Ghaint in 2014.