We will always remember Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham for its incredible romance and emotions. From Amitabh Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor, each and every star had given one of their career's best performances. What we will also remember the film for is its incredible child star cast. From Parzan Dastur to Malvika Raaj, the film had an incredibly cute line-up of child actors. Let's take a look at how they have transformed over the years.

Malvika Raaj: With such striking beauty, Malvika did look like a younger version of Kareena Kapoor in the film. Malvika continues to rule our hearts through her striking Instagram posts.

Kavish Majumdar: The character we still remember as 'laddoo' was played by Kavish Majumdar. Kavish played the role of young Hrithik Roshan in the movie.

Parzan Dastur: Dharma movies' favourite child, Parzan Dastur, left a huge impression as Ashfaque's nephew in the movie. Parzan was also seen in films like Mohabbatein, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Zubeidaa etc.

Jibraan Khan: Jibraan, who played the role of Shah Rukh and Kajol's son in the movie has turned into a handsome lad now. As per a DNA report, Jibraan Khan was working with Ayan Mukerji as an assistant director in his upcoming film - Brahmastra.

Aryan Khan: Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, played the role of a young Shah Rukh Khan towards the beginning of the movie. While he looked insanely cute back then, now, he looks absolutely dapper.