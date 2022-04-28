Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha stars in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which is directed and produced by Vignesh Shivan. The film has Prabhu, Kala Master, cricketer Sreesanth and others in the supporting cast.

The film has Anirudh Ravichander's music, SR Kathir's cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad's editing. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal has hit the screens on Thursday, April 28.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal Story

It is a romantic comedy movie that deals around a three-way relationship between a man and two women. Ranjankudi Anbarasan Murugesan Boopathy Oohondhiran alias Rambo is considered as an "unlucky person" as he father passed away on the day he was born. His mother falls ill and believing that he has a jinx over his life he leaves his sick mother.

Years later, Rambo works as a cab driver in the morning and a bouncer in the evening. Two women – Khatija (Samantha) and Kanmani (Nayanthara) with contrasting personalities falls in love with him. He moves around the beautiful women till the reality hits him where he is forced to make a choice between the two. What follows next forms the crux of the story.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal Review

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal has a simple and predictable storyline backed with good performances of Sethupathi, Samantha and Nayanthara. Vignesh Shivan has come up separate world for three key characters and good backstories. However, the story lacks strong conflicts which is a major drawback of the movie. The real hero of the movie is Anirudh Ravichander as his songs and background score are top notch.

