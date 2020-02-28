South star Suriya, who is shooting for his upcoming movie with director Hari, looks like will also be seen in Gautham Vasudev Menon's next flick. Suriya, who is on spree to sign new projects allegedly will enthral the fans in the untitled musical romantic project by Gautham. In an Instagram live chat, Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta director Gautham Menon was questioned on when will he work with Suriya again to which he shared some details.

The director stated, "Surya is ready to lift the guitar once again while the script work is going on. I am planning to narrate the story in another 10 days and if the story excites him, it will come out as a beautiful musical romantic film in which you can see him lifting the guitar again."

Actor Suriya even wished Gautham on completing twenty years in the film fraternity and had said he's ready to lift the guitar once again if Gautham says. Yesterday, talking about the same in his Instagram live chat with fans, Gautham said that it was sweet of Suriya to say he will lift the guitar again.

If all goes well then this would be the third project for Suriya and Gautham, together. They have earlier worked on the projects such as Vaaranam Aayiram in 2008, which was also a Tamil-language musical romantic drama film written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, opposite Bollywood diva Sameera Reddy in the lead role. The duo has also worked in Kaakha Kaakha, Tamil-language action thriller film with Suriya and Jyothika in pivotal roles.

Menon had previously directed Tamil-language action thriller film Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta starring Dhanush and Megha Akash, and he has recently completed the shooting of Dhruva Natchathiram with South Indian fame Chiyaan Vikram. The dubbing and post-production of the movie are yet to be completed.