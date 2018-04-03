There were reports that Rajinikanth's Kaala had already been certified by the regional branch of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), paving way for its April 27 release. But the latest buzz says that it is not true.

A report on The News Minute claimed Kaala was cleared by the regional censor board with 14 cuts and the Tamil movie had bagged "U/A" certificate.

However, a source close to the film unit has told Behindwoods that the Rajinikanth-starrer is yet to complete the censor formalities.

The makers had announced earlier that the movie would release April 27. But it now looks unlikely due to the ongoing Kollywood strike.

The Tamil Nadu Producers' Council has reportedly requested the makers of the Rajinikanth film to delay its release to give space to films that were supposed to be out in March.

"We are in sync with the Producers Council and in complete support of the demands. We will comply with the same till the system is rectified. #TFPC. [sic]" Lyca Productions, which is distrusting Kaala, tweeted, indicating that the release of the flick might be postponed.

Kaala marks the second union of Rajinikanth with Pa Ranjith after Kabali. The film is bankrolled by Rajini's son-in-law Dhanush. Huma Qureshi is the female lead in the movie, which also has Samuthirakani, Anjali Patil, Sukanya, Sayaji Shinde and Sampath Raj in supporting roles.

The film features Santhosh Narayanan's music, A Sreekar Prasad's editing and Murali G's cinematography.

Kaala is a gangster movie set in the backdrop of the Mumbai slums.