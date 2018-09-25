Kaajal Pasupathi has let her anguish out on Bigg Boss Tamil 2. Indeed, the actress has alleged that the show has fooled the people again and again.

When a Twitter follower asked her whether Vijay TV manipulates the results to gain TRP for which she said that it rests in the hands of the producer or director of the show.

"I believe it's in the hands of the show director/producer to decide what to do. They pay Vijay Tv for their Slot . Adhuku Apparam Vijay Tv kum anda show ku Eppadi sambandham irukum..yennaku Purila [sic]," she tweeted.

In her next tweet, Kaajal said that there is no point in the voting process as she wrote, "So there is no point In voting hereafter . We have been fooled again & again. Yemaravanga iruka Verakum, Yematitaydan irupanga. Nambanadhu Namba tappudan. It's better to stay away from this show. Ada pongaiya [sic]."

Apparently, Kaajal seems to be not happy with the recent elimination of Yashika in Bigg Boss Tamil 2. Hence, she has expressed her unhappiness.

Recently, Sripriya had expressed her shock over Yashika's eviction. She recalled a few other incidents to convey her displeasure.

"# Vijay tv has disappointed me many a times when Satyaprakash did not win the super singer,when Srikanth did not win this season SS! Doesn't SS mean technical excellence in singing?hmmmm so is the disappointment of the exit of Yashika [sic]."

Looking at the response on social media, it was clear that people wanted Aishwarya Dutta to be out of the show.

Aishwarya Dutta, Janani Iyer, Riythvika and Vijayalakshmi have reached the grand finale of the Kamal Haasan-hosted show.