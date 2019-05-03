Arulnithi has teamed up with Shraddha Srinath of Vikram Vedha fame in his latest movie K13, which has hit the screens on Friday, 3 May. Barath Neelakantan has directed the film apart from writing dialogues and screenplay for the film produced by ST Shankar and Santha Priya.

The movie also has Gayathrie and director Adhik Ravichandran playing pivotal roles. Yogi Babu, Madhumitha, Rishikanth and others are part of the supporting cast. K13 has Sam CS's music, GK Vishnu's cinematography and Ruben's editing.

K13 is a psychological drama that revolves around an assistant director (Arulnithi) and an author (Shraddha Srinath). It has non-linear screenplay with lots of twists and turns. How the duo land into trouble due to a twisted tale forms the crux of the story.

The film has garnered a lot of buzz with its impressive teaser. The presence of talented men in the cast backed by good visuals and background score has piqued viewers' curiosity.

Audience Response:

Will the film live up to the viewers' expectations? Check out in their words below:

S Abishek: Very few films will have something to offer till the last frame.

#k13 comes in that category.

Beyond entertainment value, this film will be an inspiration for mystery thriller aficionados

Clean performances from @arulnithitamil and @ShraddhaSrinath

Half way into #k13 - what's with the story is still a challenge to crack. The director packages the first half with very little scope for us to guess anything about the climax.

@arulnithitamil looks comfortable with the role

@SamCSmusic does the trick.

Richard Mahesh R: #K13 first half (55mins) From the word GO, it keeps us engaged. Less dialogues and more thrill created through actions.

@sankarsp007 @arulnithitamil performance and @SamCSmusic BGM stands out @ShraddhaSrinath @dir_barath @kisham77 @narentnb @AntonyLRuben @AravinndSingh

Review Ram: #K13 (Tamil) - Interval - Becomes interesting close to the break-point. No big progress after the plot is established in the first scene. The flashbacks are weak and boring. BGM is unimpressive. For the 100 mins runtime, the engagement is very low till now.

'Sumaar' so far.

A watchable thriller with good thinking. Thumbs-up for the idea and premise, but the execution fails to pack a punch. Could have been better and there are a lot of silly fillers in the first hour.

simon d souza: Admiring, Simple & Sensible

Actress. Impressive filmography

Experimental genre films.

The name @ShraddhaSrinath

Wishes for all Big Endeavours❤

#Uturn #VV #JERSEY #K13

#NerKondaPaarvai #Rustum