Sulli — the acclaimed South Korean K-Pop star, movie actress, and former member of f (x) was found dead on Monday by the authorities.

As per a detailed report by CNN, Sulli's manager found the 25-year-old actress while checking at her home in Seongnam after she did not respond to the calls. An official from Seongnam Sujeong Police Department stated that they are investigating the cause but added that, "so far, it seems she killer herself" but they don't want to "make presumptions about the cause of death."

The official added that there were no signs of any kind of foul play. In addition to this, the police did not find any kind of suicide note penned by Sulli and even the security camera footage at her home did not show any signs of intrusion from any third-party.

SM Entertainment — Sulli's agency, stated that the death of such an artist is very hard for them to eleven and it is very sorrowful. F (x) member Amber J. Liu announced to her fans via Twitter that she would be taking a break from work due to the recent events.

Due to recent events i’ll be putting on hold my upcoming activities. Sorry everyone.



Sulli's real name was Choi Jin-Ri, and she gained first attention as a child actress after starring in SBS drama, Ballad of Seodong. In 2009, she debuted as a member of the f(x) group but left it in 2015 to focus on her acting career.

Sulli was known for her outspoken comments. While promoting f (x)'s third studio album — Red Light, Sulli reportedly had a rough time due to being mentally and physically exhausted from all the negative and malicious comments that she heard about her personal life.

Not only this, in 2017, she was accused of drug use on social media due to her dilated pupils in her film, Real. If this was not enough, then Sulli announced in July this year that she is advocating for the no bra movement. Her decision for not wearing a bra and exposing her assets on social media accounts met with heavy criticism from her millions of fans.

"Bras have wires; they are not good for health. Not wearing one is comfortable. That is something beautiful and natural. For me, a bra is like an accessory. Some outfits go with it, and others do not. That's why I sometimes do not wear a bra, " Sulli was reported to have said in the past.