Ace Badminton player Jwala Gutta and Kollywood actor Vishnu Vishal's intimate photos have been going viral on social media since some time now. After months of speculations, Jwala and Vishnu hinted at making their relationship official, by sharing their photograph on New Year.

On Valentine's Day, she shared a pic of herself kissing Vishnu and wrote, "My Valentine" (sic) and this pic has gone viral for all the right reasons as she has officially confirmed their relationship.

Previously, the couple have posted several romantic snapshots that went viral on the Internet. Recently, the actor had also sent his warm wishes to Jwala Gutta's Academy of Excellence, which was launched in Hyderabad.

Vishnu's previous marriage

Vishnu, who got divorced from wife Rajini last year, recently revealed that his decision to start mingling with more people to network better led to their separation. The couple had a son in 2017 and they named him Aryan.

Vishnu often spends some quality time with the child. On the other hand, Jwala, who was earlier married to badminton player Chetan Anand, has retired from the sport and is championing several social causes.

Instagram

Vishnu is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Aranya, which has Rana Daggubati and Pulkit Samrat too. His first look from the film has been released and Jwala wrote an encouraging note to Vishnu by sharing the look. "Tamil audience has already experienced your talent...can't wait for mana telugu prekshulu to see you...super excited for this one!! #welcometotollywood SINGA ga VISHNU VISHAL," she wrote. (sic).

Tamil audience has already experienced your talent...can’t wait for mana telugu prekshulu to see you...super excited for this one!! ?? #welcometotollywood ?❤️

SINGA ga VISHNU VISHAL pic.twitter.com/7eRqKOj4Pp — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) February 10, 2020

Vishnu Vishal has several projects in the pipeline, including the Manu Anand directorial F.I.R and Prabhu Solomon's Kaadan, which stars Rana Daggubati and Zoya Hussain in important roles. The actor will also be reprising Nani's character in the Tamil remake of Jersey, directed by Nelson Venkatesan.

Sources report that once Vishal completes his ongoing projects, the couple might get married.