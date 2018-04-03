The first-leg quarter-final between Juventus and Real Madrid will start at 7:45pm BST, 12:15am IST (Wednesday) and 8:45pm local time.

Juventus host Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Juventus Stadium in Turin Tuesday, April 3.

The much-anticipated last-eight encounter is a repeat of last year's final, in which Zinedine Zidane's men scored three second-half goals to win their second successive Champions League crown.

Real are once again heading into the match as favorites, considering the way in which they demolished Paris Saint-Germain (5-2 in aggregate) in their Round of 16 meeting. Despite slipping behind La Liga leaders Barcelona by 13 points into the third spot, the Los Blancos should take confidence from their Champions League form to get the job done in Turin.

The La Liga giants are heading into the clash on the back of a comprehensive 3-0 win over Las Palmas on the road Saturday, March 31. However, the tie saw defender Nacho Fernandez come off early with an injury.

Nonetheless, Nacho has been named in the 24-member squad after he was passed fit for the Juventus trip, according to Goal. On the other hand, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Toni Kroos, and Marcelo are fresh for the tie after having been rested for the Las Palmas clash.

On the other hand, Juventus are without their key midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who along with center back Medhi Benatia, has been suspended for the first-leg. Defender Alex Sandro, who has been out since suffering an injury during the international break, is all set to be included in the starting XI, reports Marca.

'Knocking Real out would be a feather in our cap'

Juventus, who defeated league rivals AC Milan Saturday, are heading into the match on the back of a 27-match unbeaten run at home in European competition.

However, manager Massimiliano Allegri is not willing to take things lightly as he has urged his men to repeat the performance of the first half of last year's final. Notably, Juventus had dominated the play in the first 45 minutes before Real ran riot.

"We need to play like we did in the first half in Cardiff, but to maintain that level throughout the tie. We are taking on the Champions League favorites. To knock them out would be a feather in our cap," Allegri said.

Live stream and TV coverage information

India: TV - Sony Ten 2; Live stream: Sony Liv

US: TV - Fox Sports 1; Live stream: fubo TV

UK: TV - BT Sport 2; Live stream: BT Sport Watch Live

Predicted line-ups

Juventus: Buffon; De Sciglio, Barzagli, Chiellini, Asamoah; Khedira, Bentancur, Matuidi; Dybala, Higuaín, Costa

Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modrić, Bale; Ronaldo, Benzema