While everyone is going through the global pandemic phase, Influencer Justyna Monde shares her insight during the COVID-19 spread.

Justyna Monde is a renowned fashion influencer, actress and model.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, she shares her thoughts over various issues that everyone is going through, and gives her insight on how to tackle them.

• What can you do while being in quarantine?

Justyna Monde: We should avoid going out unnecessarily but there are different types of applications to interact with people like Facebook, Instagram, Houseparty, WeChat and TikTok. Houseparty is a social media app that allows users to connect with people by allowing friends into video-chatting sessions. Zoom is very beneficial for business meetings or you can trade with brokerage accounts like Robinhood or Captrader.

There are creative apps like Unfold, 1998 Cam and Huji to make your photography more beautiful. Furthermore, you can paint and create artworks for your home.

At primary school, I always used to sing at events, so I started singing during quarantine lockdown.

Cleaning out your closet, social media channels, documents, and all stuff that we didn't manage earlier can steal your time.

• Few tips you would like to give to everyone

Justyna: You can workout outdoors or with different mobile applications, like for example, FitOn and Asana Rebel to stay strong and healthy.

Having long walks, getting fresh air and drinking lots of water is very healthy as well

• What do you think of organizations helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19?

Justyna: I am really inspired by foundations like Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, United Nations, Unicef, UNESCO and every single person who is helping to avoid the spread of the virus and any other disease. I think being positive-minded and trying to live without hate can save lives, too.

• Did you ever work or took part in a non-profit organization?

Justyna: Yes, I did some volunteer work in strengthening child protection services at the Sarah Fox Children's Hospital in Capetown, Africa. It just broke my heart to see any kind of people struggling and fighting so hard to survive life.

It's a dream of mine to establish or fundraise an organization for a good purpose and help people in a few years. Life is short and we should make the best decisions for the future and humanity.