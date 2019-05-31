Chantel Jeffries sure seems to be trying hard to get out of Justin Bieber's shadow. Reportedly she came to fame for dating Justin Bieber in 2014 during his crazy Miami days where he was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

But now it looks like the 26-year-old beauty is carving her own path in the music industry. She has been able to keep her career momentum going by becoming a DJ and making her own music: she has the hit songs Better and Both Sides. But the DJ is also good at teasing and enticing her 4.3M Instagram followers as she proved once again this week when she shared a topless photo from her trip to the Dominican Republic.

Chantel sure knows how to work the camera. The cover girl turned up the heat by posing topless. She held her chest and wore nothing more than yellow briefs, large gold hoop earrings and a flower in her hair. Talk about an all natural look. The caption read, 'Shooting the video for my new song w @jeremih coming in June!!!'

The brunette first rocketed to fame after reportedly enjoying a brief fling with pop star Justin Bieber in 2014 and she has used that fame to carve out quite a successful career for herself. Apparently, she has since gone on to forge a successful career in modelling and social media, maintaining a strong presence on YouTube, where she keeps fans up-to-date on her home. But she didn't stop there, Chantel followed in the footsteps of stars Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian and debuted her own collection of merchandise online. You can check out the pic here: