Hailey Bieber is reportedly determined to stay beside Justin Bieber as he is currently going through a tough time. The Canadian singer is seeking treatment for depression, it has been claimed.

People reported that the Baby hitmaker is emotionally exhausted and is undergoing counseling.

According to a report in Hollywood Life, the 22-year-old model will do anything for her husband's goodwill. A source said: "Hailey worries about Justin all the time. She loves him with all her heart and wants him to be happy, so it hurts to see him struggling with his emotions."

"Hailey loves being Justin's wife and looks forward to loving and supporting him through his good times and these challenging ones. She wants to stay with him forever, even during his most difficult times," the insider added.

"She is dedicated to Justin and will never turn her back on him, even when he is struggling. Hailey will always love and support her man, she is not going anywhere," the source shared.

Meanwhile, Justin had recently opened up about struggling with depression while on tour. The 24-year-old artist had pulled out of the last 14 dates of his Purpose tour in 2017. He told Vogue: "I got really depressed on tour. I haven't talked about this, and I'm still processing so much stuff that I haven't talked about. I was lonely. I needed some time."

"Just thinking about music stresses me out. I've been successful since I was thirteen, so I didn't really have a chance to find who I was apart from what I did," he added.

Justin also shared his dark past of misusing the drug Xanax. He told the magazine: "I found myself doing things that I was so ashamed of, being super-promiscuous and stuff, and I think I used Xanax because I was so ashamed. My mom always said to treat women with respect. For me that was always in my head while I was doing it, so I could never enjoy it. Drugs put a screen between me and what I was doing. It got pretty dark. I think there were times when my security was coming in late at night to check my pulse and see if I was still breathing."