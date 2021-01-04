Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office to Justice Pankaj Mithal as the new Chief Justice of the Common High Court for the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Registrar General of the High Court read out the warrant of appointment. Proceedings of the oath ceremony were conducted by Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor.

Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal has been appointed to head the High Court for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in view of the retirement of Chief Justice Gita Mittal.

Besides former Chief Justice Mittal, judges of the high courts of J&K, Allahabad, Members of Parliament, advisors to the Lt Governor, Chief Secretary, Administrative Secretaries, Senior officers of Judiciary, Civil Administration, Police, and family members and friends of Justice Mithal were also present on the occasion.

