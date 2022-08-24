Come this Monday with Chief Justice of India-designate U.U. Lalit taking over the post, the Supreme Court will list 25 Constitution bench matters pending before it.

According to a notice, matters will be listed before courts concerned from Monday, for direction including filing of common compilation, filing of short written submissions, and tentative indication with regard to time by counsel for their arguments.

Following are the cases schedule to be considered on Monday: challenge to the validity of the Constitution (One Hundred and Third Amendment) Act, 2019, which provided reservations for economically weaker sections, for granting minority status to Sikhs in Punjab, on WhatsApp's privacy policy and its users' right to privacy under Article 21, a plea in connection with the internet safety and also direction to the government to secure personal information, the apex court's power under the Constitution's Article 142 to dissolve a marriage between consenting parties, on whether by using Article 161 of the Constitution, can the executive frame a policy to grant remission without placing records before the Governor etc.,