Ajaz Khan was recently arrested for a video in which he incited communal hatred. The actor also faced a huge online backlash against his comments in the video. Now, the actor has been released on bail and announced his joy on Twitter, thanking his lawyers.

Ajaz Khan out on bail

Just last week on April 18th, the actor was arrested due to his controversial and objectionable statements he made in a video that circulated on social media. Netizens demanded his arrest on Twitter, following which the administration took action against the Big Boss 7 contestant.

Ajaz Khan has often been known to make controversial remarks from time to time. This time, however, in his rant, he targeted certain political groups and factions which led to massive outrage. The actor was released yesterday on bail. He was booked under Section 153 A for promoting enmity between communities and the Police had said that probe was underway.

The Bollywood actor celebrated his release on Twitter, thanking his well-wishers and lawyers, "Thank you for all your prayers & good wishes. Justice has been prevailed. My gratitude to my lawyers Nazneen Khatri and Zoheb Shaikh. #LoveYouAll"

Thank you for all your prayers & good wishes. Justice has been prevailed. My gratitude to my lawyers Nazneen Khatri and Zoheb Shaikh. #LoveYouAll — Ajaz Khan (@AjazkhanActor) April 24, 2020

The actor was released by the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court against a surety of Rs 1 Lakh. In 2018, Ajaz Khan was caught by the police for allegedly possessing banned drugs. However, he's not the only one who has come under fire for his remarks, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel and wrestler Babita Phogat were also pulled up for their remarks. As Coronavirus becomes increasingly communalised in India, celebrities and those in the public eye have to be cautious about things they say during this sensitive time, which will be understood as hate speech.