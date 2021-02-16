Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy compared RSS with the Nazi Party saying they are marking the houses that are not donating money for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He alleged it was similar to what the Nazis did in Germany.

In a series of tweets, the JD(S) leader claimed that the RSS was born in India around the time Nazi Party was founded in Germany. "It appears that those collecting donations for the construction of Ram Mandir have been separately marking the houses of those who paid money and those who did not."

"This is similar to what Nazis did in Germany during the regime of Hitler when lakhs of people lost their lives," Kumaraswamy tweeted. He further added, "A situation has been created where nobody can share their feelings. I do not know what will happen if the media upholds the government's views in the coming days. In such a situation it is difficult to guess what would be the fate of a common man."

RSS dismissed the allegations

Kumaraswamy directly attacked RSS and said, "The Rama Mandir Nidhi Samarpana Abhiyan volunteers who collected the money, write down the name of the houses who denied money. According to my sources, they are marking the names of the houses. Nobody approached me to date but I do not know why they are marking the names. The RSS is doing the same as the Nazis did in Germany."

The RSS dismissed the allegations, saying the comments do not qualify for any response.