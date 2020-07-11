What's the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the word "wedding"? No, "divorce" isn't the right answer; "food" is, for most people. Jewelry, presents, bride's dress and makeup, drinks, loud music, and fake laughters are the other common things that come to people's minds upon getting a wedding invite. Motorcycles, cars, and parking issues come to mine.

However, today's story is not really for car and bike enthusiasts. It's for those who, at some point in time, compelled Dave Ramsey to say, "We buy things we don't need with money we don't have to impress people we don't like."

Replace "buy" with "rent/loan" and Ramsey's statement would still be true. Conversely, "to each, their own" holds true as well. Therefore, in that spirit, this snippet will inform a particular section of society that their dream of being driven in a "classic-looking" car (as opposed to a real classic) on their wedding day is not impossible to achieve, thanks to a few "wedding car" specialists who fabricate replicas of classic and vintage automobiles to be used specifically in wedding processions. Most of these cars might give a heart attack to purists, but the majority might mistake them for genuine numbers. And that's good news for those considering throwing rice on such a car or tying tin cans to its rear bumper.

Search for "wedding cars" on OLX and you'll come across hundreds of advertisements for such cars. One such ad caught my attention, and it didn't take more than five minutes to realize that the seller has more than 25 specimens for sale. In fact, I could deduce in the next couple of minutes that he specializes in making these cars—his ad descriptions mention that custom orders are entertained as well.

The descriptions also state that these cars are built on Maruti Suzuki Gypsy chassis, and the body panels are carved out from 18 and 20 gauge mild steel. A restored MPFI Euro 2 engine (they haven't specified which one; however, it's most likely the 1.3 L unit of the Gypsy), a "new suspension kit" (again not specified which one, but most probably a refurbished rudimentary setup), 2K paint, and a new battery completes the ad description.

Most importantly though, the seller is claiming that these cars come with valid documents, including insurance and NOC. I would recommend taking copies of all the documents to your RTO, along with the car's photographs, and check with them whether it can be registered. Chances are, you will be disappointed. And saved.

But what if you convince the seller to rent it to you for a day? That can be be done. Negotiate hard on the rent and security deposit, and try to get the following two terms and conditions included in the agreement:

1) If it breaks down on the way (or even while standing still), you will just leave it there and take a cab. Sending it back would not be your responsibility. Also, you would need a full refund, cab fare, and inconvenience-cum-embarassment charges.

2) If the bride's father turns out to be a car guy (better check that first) and cancel the wedding because you turned up in an abomination in the name of a classic car, then it would be the car owner's responsibility to find you a match. Again, you shall be entitled to a full refund, cab fare (for the ride back home this time), and inconvenience-cum-embarassment charges.

Or, you may save yourself all the hassle and buy/rent a genuine Jeep for your special day. Any flat-fender would do. The best part is that you'll be able to find a genuine and clean example for less than half the price of the contraptions you see above. Also, if the road to happiness (read: "wedding venue") is filled with slush and ruts in this rainy season, its 4x4 modes (4H and 4L) would ensure that you're able to make it. However, if you have some constraints and can't really buy or rent one, you may borrow mine (picture below) for a day. Consider it your wedding gift.

No, I am not selling it. Also, carry umbrellas.