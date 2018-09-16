Bollywood actor and web series star Sumeet Vyas got married to television actress Ekta Kaul in a traditional ceremony in Jammu on Saturday, September 15. The pictures of the wedding are out, after some photos of the haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies of Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul were shared online.

Sumeet Vyas, who was recently seen opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film Veere Di Wedding, shared a sweet post about how his relationship with Ekta Kaul developed over time into love and then marriage. This is the second marriage for Sumeet, who was earlier married to Bollywood and theatre actress Shivani Tanksale.

Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Sumeet Vyas said, "I'd been single for sometime -- you know that phase where all your friends are like, 'you're single, doing well, don't get into a relationship'? –well I tried, but I was over it pretty quickly. Around then, I met her... at shows and on TV sets, but frankly, I didn't know how to pursue her!"

"Then, she tweeted about my show and we started talking -- I invited her to my play and we went out after! We ended up talking for hours about acting. By the third time we met, I had a feeling she wasn't getting it! So I felt the need to specify, 'This is a date okay? I hope you know' and she just nodded!" said Sumeet.

"She's not from the acting community –she was discovered by chance, so for me it was like a breath of fresh air! I've been surrounded by serious artists all my life... this was so different! Even our choices didn't match! The first movie we watched together was La la land- I came out of the theatre emotional and she was like eh! I thought oh no- how's this going to work? So when we first started dating, I was at sea. How do I impress her? I tried telling her that I'm kind of famous as this character, Mikesh..She was least bothered! People used to approach me for photographs, and she'd wonder why!" the groom-to-be added.

Sumeet went on, "The next time we met, she said she watched my entire show! I asked her how -- that was hours of content. She said she watched it while working or getting ready. I was grabbing my hair by the roots thinking why it's not affecting her! But that's also how I knew she was with me for the right reasons!"

"It's not one big moment when you know you've met 'the one'. It's how they make you feel everyday; if they make you a better person. And she does. But one stand out moment was last year during holi! I rode my motorcycle to a party and had a little bit of bhang. I was in no state to ride. She saw that and took the keys –I thought she was joking! I mean it was a Bullet! But she just got on and off we went, me in the backseat and my lady driving the bullet. I was thinking then, Man! I'm going to marry her! She's the one!" Sumeet said about his to-be lovingly.

"But then, all of a sudden she left for Jammu because she realised acting wasn't for her! I think it was then that I realised that I wanted to do everything to make this work. I asked her to move back for our relationship–to give it a chance. Thankfully, she agreed, but I didn't want to take a risk, so this year on my birthday, I popped the question! She was so happy, she had this childlike smile on her face, and I swear even though I gave her a ring, it's me who found the diamond!" Sumeet concluded their love story sweetly.

Congratulations to Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul on their wedding!