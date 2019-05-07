It was always going to be tough for Liverpool after they were handed a 3-0 drubbing by Barcelona. And now, even why trying to go for the impossible, they have been dealt a huge blow as both Mohamed Salah, their star striker, and Roberto Firmino, will both miss the game.

"Obviously we've got two of our main goalscorers out, but it also presents an opportunity for some of the other lads to come in, make a name for themselves and make themselves heroes," said Alexander-Arnold.

Salah was taken off on a stretcher during Liverpool's nervy 3-2 win against Newcastle which also kept them in the race to clinch their first Premier League title in 29 years. Despite these setbacks, Jurgen Klopp is confident that the side will find new heroes and qualify for the next round.

"Together with our supporters it was a long season and there is at least a little chance to make it even longer. Two of the world's best strikers are not available tomorrow night and we have to score four goals against Barcelona to go through after 90 minutes," he said before the match.

Suarez thanks Liverpool for improving him as a player

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez returns to Anfield with an attempt to knock Liverpool out of contention. However, the former Liverpool star has conceded that his time at Anfield made him a much better player. He was a star for Liverpool during turbulent three-and-a-half years at Anfield when he was also slapped with bans for biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic and racially abusing Patrice Evra of Manchester United.

"Liverpool gave me a lot to make me better. My time there made me more professional, make me improve technically, many things. To be captain of Liverpool was something unique in my career. We were fighting for the Premier League and you are left with the sensation we were just one step away," Suarez said before the clash.

Suarez, who got things rolling in the first leg match, warned Barcelona to take things for granted as things could well turn around at Anfield. He spoke about last year when his side threw away a 4-1 lead against Roma in last season's Champions League quarter-finals.

"We have come off the blow of last season when we had a good advantage (from the first leg). We have thought about that a lot and we know that they have an extra edge here in front of their fans," Suarez added.