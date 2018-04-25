Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed Mohamed Salah for his impressive display in the Reds' 5-2 victory over AS Roma in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final clash at Anfield on April 24.

The Egyptian international, who arrived at Anfield from Roma last summer, scored twice against his former club. Liverpool's other two forwards, Sadio Mane netted once, while Roberto Firmino had a brace to his name.

However, Roma bounced back with two late goals as they suffered a defeat during their trip to England. The former Borussia Dortmund manager hailed Salah as the best player in the world at the moment.

"In that shape, outstanding – pretty much not to defend, to be honest. In the first 15 minutes we needed to learn a little bit, to adapt to the formation of the opponent. Then we played how we played," Klopp told Liverpools' official website.

"He has a massive impact on that, of course. I like the other boys as well, of course. The first goal is just a genius strike; he scored already a few like this – that makes it even more special. It makes it clear it is no coincidence.

"The second goal was brilliant play. Bobby between the lines, turns, makes that run and passes the ball. He [Salah] is quite cool in the moment, that's true. Then he makes the other two goals. If anybody wants to say that it was my mistake that we conceded two goals because I changed the striker, I have no problem with that.

"I cannot be only in one game. Actually, I thought we didn't prepare our passes that well anymore. We shot them behind the line and Mo was running for all of them. It would not have helped us, to be honest, if he got any injury. That was the reason for that. That's it. What a player.

"If you think he's the best in the world, write it or say it. He is in outstandingly good shape, in world-class shape, 100 per cent. That's good. To be the best in the world you need to do that over a longer period, I think. There are a few others who are not too bad. He is a fantastic player and I'm really happy to have him."