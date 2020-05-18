Junior NTR has sent a message to the fans, who are disappointed by the makers of RRR's decision not to release teaser or poster on the occasion of his birthday (20 May), this year. He has requested them to stay calm and fight the COVID-19-hit situation together to come out stronger from the unpredictable times.

Junior NTR's Message

The actor wrote the letter with the message - 'A heartfelt request to all my dear fans'. He posted, "These are extraordinary times and safeguarding the health of you and your loved ones is the most important thing to do. Together, we can fight this thing and come out stronger. Every year, the love and affection shown by you all on the occasion of my birthday is something that I truly cherish.

But this year, the biggest and most valuable gift that you can give me is to stay home and stay safe. I am also aware that many of you are disappointed about the lack of a first look or a teaser from RRR. Believe me when I say that the team is as disap-pointed as you are, [sic]"

Junior NTR Pacifies Fans

NTR claims that the team has worked really hard and wants to live up to the expectations of the fans. "They have worked extremely hard and tried to come up with something worthy of the film. But social distancing guidelines and restrictions prevented the team from getting it done.

RRR is a prestigious film that is being helmed by Rajamouli Garu, so I have no doubts that you will be thrilled by the final output. Once again, thank you for all the love, [sic]" he posted.

Prior to Junior NTR's message, the makers announced, ""As the lockdown gets extended time and again, work has come to a dead stop. And though we tried our best, we couldn't finish work on a glimpse of @tarak9999 to give you all a treat on his birthday! And so, we will not be releasing either a first look or a video on the occasion.[sic]"