Vicky Pattison seems to have found her perfect partner as she took to Instagram and uploaded photos celebrating Valentine's day. The couple has been together for quite some time, as she confirmed recently that she has been dating Ercan, just months after calling off her engagement to John.

The 'Jungle Queen' is in Dubai and as she gets into the V-day spirit with one-time TOWIE star, Ercan Ramadan, she is making sure that her relationship with him does not fall out.

So, to make things hot, the TV star wore a red lace bra with matching pants and posed on her hotel bed with a giant bouquet of flowers. The model uploaded, in total, four photos and out of those four photos, in two photos she was holding one rose flower with the bud pointed towards her chest as she smiles and laughs without any care.

In one of the photos, she tried to look sensuous but failed miserably when she could not support her bosoms with her heels. She captioned that photo saying, "Instagram versus Reality (I was trying to be sexy and I fell over- all I deserved really... Tosser.) Hope you all have an amazing Valentine's Day!! Or Galentines day! Whatever you're celebrating, whoever you're celebrating with- I hope it's lit and you show them how much they mean to you!!!"

Maybe the model is trying to show off her ex-fiancee exactly what he is missing.

Vicky, broke up her engagement with businessman John Noble when the latter was caught 'grinding with other women'. Following that allegation, the model didn't take much time to cut him from his life by deleting every photo that she had with him on Instagram.

To make things more official, she instantly uploaded a photo of herself, while she was on tour and wrote an emotional caption, where she says, "The worst thing is not the lies, the betrayal, the constant pain or crippling humiliation, or the resounding heartbreak that hurts so much I swear it is physical, not emotional, the worst thing is that the person who made you feel so special yesterday can make you feel so truly low and unwanted today."