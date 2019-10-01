If you are in a photojournalism niche then you have to have a camera that as your whole sole companion. But what if one has no clue about the device called camera but turned out to be a professional photojournalist. This guy is the one.

Junaid Bhat is a young 25-year-old photojournalist and activist from Kashmir. His journey was not at all susceptible, he strove a lot and face various barriers but being tough he agreed to go on with his chores. Being clueless about the camera he first saw the equipment in the year 2013, after which he decided on it as his profession and started capturing pictures from his android mobile because he realized that people never capture the incidents that took place on their side, but only of Srinagar. By compelling his own endeavors he sent emails to various media houses and got a break in Greater Kashmir, the largest circulated regional English everyday newspaper.

That was a desire of him after that he pursued a 3-year course of film making and heeded many workshops and photo-competitions in Delhi. He greeted a lot of proficient people during this extent which substantiated made him prosperous. We wish him Good luck for fate.

