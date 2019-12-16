Dwayne Johnson's Hollywood movie Jumanji: The Next Level has ruled the Chennai box office in its first weekend. It has performed better than the new releases in Tamil, Telugu and Bollywood.

Jumanji: The Next Level has minted Rs 88.91 lakh from 192 shows in Chennai, reports Behindwoods. As there were no new big releases from Kollywood last weekend, the English film enjoyed good viewership. It is a good number for a non-Tamil flick in the capital city of Tamil Nadu, as per trade trackers.

Telugu film Venky Mama is at the second place at the Chennai box office. In its first weekend, the Venkatesh-starrer flick has earned 22.06 lakh from 78 shows. The film has opened to mixed reviews and the success of this film depends on its performance at the box office in the days to come.

New movies like Kalidas has collected Rs 19.59 lakh from 69 shows, Hindi film Mardaani 2, which has Rani Mukerji in the female lead, has earned Rs 19.17 lakh from 63 shows, and SA Chandrasekhar's Kollywood movie Capmaari has raked in Rs 15.84 lakh from 84 shows.

Tamil movie Iruttu has entered its second weekend by earning Rs 11.82 lakh from 51 shows. The total collection of the flick stands at Rs 93.47 lakh in Chennai. Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu has earned Rs 11.04 lakh from 45 shows to take its total tally to Rs 81.46 lakh.

Suseenthiran's Champion has earned Rs 10.53 lakh fom 69 shows, Harish Kalyan's last-week release Dhanusu Raasi Neyargalae has made a collection of Rs 2.67 lakh from 12 shows to take its 10-day total tally to Rs 43.66 lakh, according to the aforementioned website.

This week, Sivakarthikeyan's Hero, Karthi and Jyothika's Thambi and Jiiva's Seeru are hitting the screens. The release of these movies are expected to impact the collection of previous-week's releases.