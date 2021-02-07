The 1965 musical film The Sound of Music, is a memory in Hollywood but prior to the death of Christopher Plummer, it remained a less talked about musicals in recent times. Frauline Maria, played by an enchanting Julie Andrews swings her arms with confidence but gasps at the sight of the Von Trapp residence. When the butler permits her entrance inside their residence, she walks inside a room without permission, and continues to waltz around until Captain Von Trapp, (played by a handsome Christopher Plummer) opens the door, and sternly warns her to follow the protocols in his house. He whistles and calls, his children who march their way downstairs and introduce themselves.

Fearless Maria then uses the whistle to signal the Captain, who turns with a glare and tells her ' You may call me Captain, Frauline'. It was probably at that moment, an unacknowledged chemistry was formed between the two characters. Since it had been one of the non-diegetic elements, the two of them, just didn't know it yet.

Later, Hollywood may have given us Gatsby and Daisy, (The Great Gatsby), Harry and Sally (When Harry Met Sally), Jack and Rose, (Titanic), Marget and Andrew (The Proposal) however, Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer remained unforgettable. On February 5, the actor breathed his last.

Here's what Julie Andrews statement said.

"The world has lost a consummate actor today and I have lost a cherished friend. I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humour and fun we shared through the years. My heart and condolences go out to his lovely wife Elaine, and his daughter Amanda."

It's didn't take director Robert Wiess, hour-long sequences to establish a love story. The transition took place in the eyes of the Captain. His eyes bore a softer expression each time he made his eye contact with Maria. First a stern glance, that warns her to maintain the rules. A humorous expression when Maria sat on a pine cone. Later when he heard his children sing for the baroness, he pleaded Maria to stay. It was during the song sequence of Edelweiss when the baroness competitively looked at Maria and realised that despite her beauty and money, she failed to impress the Captain since another free-spirited woman had already won hearts at the Von Trapp family.

Director Weiss knew well that in any musical, when a couple falls in love, they deserve more than eye contact. Hence took them to the gazebo which witnessed the young romance and the matured confession of love between the Captain and Maria, who by then had decided not to remain a nun.