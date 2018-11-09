Social media has been abuzz with rumours that Julia Roberts' marriage with Danny Moder is on the rocks and it does not seem to die down. A tabloid has come up with claims that the Oscar-winning actress' bond with Dermot Mulroney is causing trouble between the couple.

Julia and Dermot first worked together in 1997's My Best Friend's Wedding before reuniting for 2013 film, August: Osage County. And now, in her new Amazon series Homecoming, a psychological thriller series, the 51-year-old actress plays Heidi Bergman, a caseworker at a secret government facility, while the 55-year-old actor plays Anthony, her boyfriend.

According to Woman's Day Australia, Danny was upset over the two "cuddling up" on the red carpet.

An alleged source said: "Julia and Dermot have insane chemistry. Although they insist they've always been good mates, people have wondered from time to time if the sparks between them could go beyond acting."

"The fact that Dermot is always raving about Julia creeps Danny out. It doesn't help that this is happening while they're trying to get their marriage back on track," the insider added.

However, the Erin Brockovich star seems to have dismissed the split reports during an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow, on the latest episode of her Goop podcast. She said: "I think that first kind of real 'seismic shift' was meeting Danny, getting married to Danny. That was the first like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way."

"He truly, to this day, to this minute is just my favorite human," she went on. "I'm more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just than anybody. Really, we're so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other's company."

"He's the best decision I've ever made," she added.

Meanwhile, Dermot had recently recalled his first impression about Julia when he first met her during an audition for My Best Friend's Wedding. He told People: "To be honest with you, I'd never seen her in a movie previous to that either. But we all knew she was a star when we laid eyes on her when she was a teenager in her first movies, Mystic Pizza, Pretty Woman. I never saw those movies until after I worked with her years later."

"I've had a great friendship with her and would push these guys out of the way to say something nice about her," he shared.