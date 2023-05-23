Hollywood actress Julia Fox is on a roll. Known for her bold and risqué fashion sense, Julia grabbed all the limelight at the Cannes party. The Hollywood star made a daring appearance in a see-through top that left nothing to the imagination. Her dark lips, diamond jewellery and upswept hair made everyone's jaw drop.

Pictures of Julia from the event have now taken over the internet. Fox walked the red carpet at The Art of Elysium "Paradis" 25th Anniversary event at the French Riviera. Her bombshell of a costume comes barely a few days after she was seen in a condom laced top and men's underwear. Needless to say, Julia's look receives polarizing reactions.

Indian celebs making a splash

This year, many Indian celebrities also made their debut at the Cannes red carpet. Sara Ali Khan, Mouni Roy, Sapna Chaudhary, Shannon K, Aman Gupta, Priya Dagar and many other celebs wowed us with their red carpet looks. Celebs like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Diana Penty, Esha Gupta and Urvashi Rautela made heads turn with their dramatic looks.

Sara Ali Khan made the most of her debut by going desi in a gorgeous lehenga set by desigenrs Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. "It (the outfit) is traditional Indian, handmade work. And I have always been very proud of my 'Indianness' and therefore it embodies who I am, I think it is fresh, modern but also traditional Indian," the Kedarnath actress had said about her outfit choice.