In the hustle and bustle of building a stable life, we make sacrifices. And oftentimes, passion too is included in this! Have you given up on your dreams? Well, hold up! Maybe Juhi Vyas' words will brush off the dust from your thoughts.

The name caught wings and soared high after being crowned as Mrs. India Inc's first runner-up. Since then, scores of people have given certain primacy to passion. But here's what she has to say for those who are still skeptical: "In this boisterous life, passion and hobbies are calming agents. When you decide to walk the path of your dreams, your heart is content on several levels."

She started her journey at the age of 13. She assisted her mom to help her make money and build a good life. Irrespective of her age, she clung to her dreams. Taking to which, she says, "For me, it has always been a passion. No matter what, I never gave up on my love for makeup, hairstyling, and modeling. I am blessed to be one of those people who could make their passion their profession."

She was swayed by the ooze of glitz and glamour from a very young age. After a shedload of drawbacks, she inaugurated her own salon and spa in her hometown, Durg (Chhattisgarh). Her enthusiasm to choose a passion and find success in it has motivated women, especially married ones.

From starting a salon to winning India's most esteemed beauty pageant and now being a content creator, she outlined her passion. She has already worked with brands like Inspire, Neeta Lulla, and Boho Rani. She has many future plans and projects on her hands, which also include working with Flicka Cosmetics.