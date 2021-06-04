Sometimes good intent amounts to bad publicity if the means to it isn't apt. Bollywood actress turned environmentalist Juhi Chawla's plea against the setting up of the 5G network was dismissed by Delhi High Court on June 4 along with a fine of 20 lacs for wasting the court's time for a "publicity stunt".

Her decision to make the link of the online hearing public on her social media handles caused her much more harm than good.

The actress had tweeted on Wednesday, "Hum...tum aur 5G! If you do think this concerns you in anyway, feel free to join our first virtual hearing conducted at Delhi High Court, to be held on 2nd June, 10.45 AM onwards. Link in my bio."

The court led by Justice J R Midha in its Friday order said, "Plaintiffs abused process of law. Costs of Rs 20 lakh is imposed on plaintiffs. It appears suit was for publicity. Juhi Chawla circulated link of the hearing on social media."

Background

As reported by Live Law, the present suit had been filed by Juhi Chawla and others seeking restraints upon the Union Government from taking any steps for the roll-out of 5G telecommunication services in the country, including, but not limited to steps for spectrum allocation, licensing, etc on grounds of long and short term harm to human, animal and plant life and detrimental impact on the environment at large.

Past controversy

The plea, which was filed by the actress along with social worker Veeresh Malik and Teena Vachani, garnered all the wrong attention on June 2 earlier when the hearing was interrupted by one of the actress's fans.

Strange situation has arisen in Delhi High Court today when suddenly a fan of Juhi Chawla started singing the song "Mere Bannon Ki Aayegi Baaraat" during the hearing in 5G case.#JuhiChawla pic.twitter.com/DickNigzTs — Happy Sehrawat (@happysehrawat9) June 2, 2021

As reported by Bar and Bench, a legal journal, "The interruptions began right from the beginning of the hearing when some visitor persistently kept asking 'where is Juhi ma'am. I can't see Juhi ma'am'. The virtual hearing before the Delhi High Court on Wednesday in the plea filed by Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla was marred by uncouth conduct by an unidentified visitor who started singing songs from Chawla's movies."

According to LiveLaw, the court has directed the issuance of contempt show-cause notice against persons who barged into the virtual hearing and sang songs from Juhi Chawla.

Netizens raise concern over speedy hearing

While some netizens found it amusing to troll the actress's efforts on the matter with memes and junk jokes, a few concerned over the implications of 5G were disappointed with the unnecessary chaos around an important matter. As the buzz around the case caught on, concerns over the actress's plea getting a quick hearing date were met with raised eyebrows. Sandeep Parekh, a Securities lawyer wrote, "How come Kalra matter comes up every day, some Juhi Chawla PIL comes up within a week of filing but civil suits are not heard for 10 or 20 years? Such a dysfunctional system."