Juggy Sandhu is no more an alien in Mumbai. He is the man who has changed the nightlife of the city with his unique and soothing voice. However, the 30 year old young singer came a long way to become a singing sensation. He started his journey in singing when he was ten year old kid. He started singing in a local Gurudwara under his guidance of his grandfather, who has brought up in this world when he did not have anyone to take care of. He calls his grandfather his inspiration and he shaped his singing. He soon started singing Punjabi songs.

While he completed his education, his knack for doing a business for living brought him to invest his time and money in car accessories business, which he started with car modification center. He then started paying heed towards his passion for singing when he turned a successful businessman in his car accessories business. He soon started singing in bars and clubs as his unique voice had the appeal to attract the young and old. So far he has done more than 1500 shows singing different genre songs. He made huge fan base with his unique way of singing and soon turned a hero of young female fans.

This also gave him the chance to do a music video called Ghar Aaja with a singer Jubin Nautiyal. The song was the part of his six song based album known as Electro Folk by Black Magic Music. It was released under the biggest music brand in the country - T Series. With his unique and interesting singing style, he has impressed the T-Series as well who is now considering him for their next ventures in the B Town. Juggy Sandhu will get the chance to sing for a Bollywood movie made under T-Series. This will give him the break in the Tinsel Town that has remained his distant dream all the time.