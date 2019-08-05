Jubin Shah is a known face on Social Media as he is an Instagram Star, YouTuber, Fashion Influencer, Social Media Star and Model. He was born and brought up in Surat, while his birthday falls on 22nd April and he was born in the year 1995. Ever since his childhood, he was inclined toward fashion that made him enter into the glamor world working as a model. Hence he headed to Mumbai, the Mecca of Glamour and fashion industry.

Thus began his career in modeling. He remained the part of several fashion shows and marketing campaigns thus walking several ramps. As he was busy modeling, he also used social media to flaunt his stylish photos that soon garnered a good amount of fan following. His YouTube videos made a good impact and made him feel the presence on the video-sharing website. He started his YouTube Channel way back in 2014 and have more than 2 million views for his videos till date.

This made him a star at popular social networking platforms like Instagram and YouTube. His popularity also made him the face of fashion brands like Ektarfa, all thanks to the huge fan base (more than a million) on Instagram. He is known to promote the brand with his interesting style statement and cool hairstyles that keep on changing time and again. He married his childhood sweetheart Afshan Khan who is a Tiktok Star and active on social media on 7th March 2019. He is now enjoying his marital bliss. His sister, Shree Shah is also in a similar field.

