Actor NTR's close aide and the official PRO dies of cardiac arrest. Koneru suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed his last in the wee hours of the day, today. SM Koneru, popularly known as Mahesh Koneru is also a movie producer.

The whole industry and the Telugu media (Entertainment Department) are shocked at the untimely death of SM Koneru. Sharing the news with his fans, Jr NTR expressed his disbelief over Koneru's untimely death. He paid condolences to Mahesh Koneru's family, while his fans and followers joined him.

NTR's tweet on SM Koneru's sudden demise:

"With the heaviest of heart and in utter disbelief, I am letting you all know that my dearest friend SMKoneru is no more. I am shell-shocked and utterly speechless... My sincerest condolences to his family and his near and dear," NTR's message reads.

It is to be noted that SM Koneru has produced some movies, which include -- 'Whistle', 'Master' and 'Thimmarusu'. Koneru was seen actively promoting Thimmarusu, a couple of weeks ago.

Director Harish Shankar wrote, "It's unbelievable...such a wonderful friend and a human being. We always had plans of working together and this is not fair buddy. Don't know what to say for this saddening and shocking news."

Several other media persons and Tollywood celebrities have expressed their shock and paid condolences.